SBI PO 2018: Preparation tips, tricks and trends

SBI PO 2018: As the State Bank of India (SBI) invites official applications for the recruitment of Probation Officers for the year 2018, coping and preparing for India’s most competitive exam has become nothing short of a nightmare for many. With just 2000 open vacancies and only two months to go, many banking aspirants are kick-starting their last minute preparation to successfully crack one of the toughest exams in the banking sector. Candidates are in dire need of some SBI PO preparation tips and tricks that will indicate their success level before they appear for the final exam as well as help beat the dense competition.

We are aware most of you might already know about the SBI PO recruitment process, but for those who don’t, it is divided into three stages, – Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Group Exercises and Interview. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on July 1, 7 and July 8, whereas SBI PO mains exam 2018 is scheduled to be held on August 4.

Online mock tests: Always begin with practicing online mock tests. They are the best in giving you a detailed result of where you stand along with highlighting your strong and weak points. They even tell you about your areas of improvement and where you need more time to practice. Thus, giving you enough confidence to sit for the final examination.

Time management: We can’t even begin to stress on the importance of time management. If you can’t divide your time frame for each topic in the examination hall, no matter what tips and tricks anyone shares, it will be all in vain.

Covering syllabus: The SBI PO 2018 Exam has an excruciatingly vast syllabus. Making it close to impossible for anyone to cover the entire syllabus in one go. One needs to be specific in what they take up and be thorough in it. Grammar for us is always the ideal portion to focus on as it has the simplest concepts that don’t take much time while answering.

Maintaining speed: Speed and accuracy are of utmost importance. With so much to work upon, there will be a scarcity of time. Ensure that your calculation speed while answering data interpretation and logical reasoning is apt. Knowing your calculations and tables do go a long way in helping you achieve better results.

Say no to guesswork: Avoid confusion and guesswork. While guessing the wrong answer will only cost you a negative mark, spending time over a confused or complex question will end up in loss of time. You either know it or you don’t, else come back later when you have the time.

Preparing for GD PI: Even when it comes to preparing for Group Discussion and Interview, we suggest you brush up on a lot of general knowledge and Banking Awareness questions. Learn to share your ideas in a more conducive and comfortable manner rather than just making yourself be heard.

Relax and de-stress: Be cool and don’t stress. Definitely, avoid hustling through last-minute terminologies. Get a good relaxed sleep and give your examination with a confident and calm mind. Becoming perplexed only adds fuel to your anxiety.

While this is just an overview of some of the major pointers aspirants tend to forget, they can make quite a lot of difference in your preparation. Our idea here is to motivate and encourage aspirants to give their best during the period of preparation and at the time of final exams to achieve great results.

Inputs from Bhola Meena, CEO and founder OnlineTyari

