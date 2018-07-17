SBI PO Prelims result 2018: Roll numbers repeated, bank clarifies

SBI PO Prelims result 2018: The rectified list is now available on the official website. The rectified list is now available on the official website.

SBI PO Prelims result 2018: After the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination result 2018 was released yesterday, many candidates complained about roll numbers being repeated multiple times in the merit list. The bank has now released a new rectified list which can be viewed at — www.sbi.co.in/careers/. The notice issued says, “Some registration numbers of the PO preliminary exam results published earlier were repeated. We sincerely regret the same”. The prelims were conducted on July 1, 7 and 8. Those clearing the mains will then be called for the group discussion and interview.

The second stage, that is, the mains will be conducted on August 4. The call letters for the same will be out on July 20. The final result will be announced in the month of August itself. The merit list released contains the roll numbers of all the selected candidates.

In order to check the result, candidates should log on to the official website mentioned above. They should then click on the career section and under ‘latest announcement’, click on ‘SBI PO prelims result 2018’ link. A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of all the selected candidates They must then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

