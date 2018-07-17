SBI PO Prelims result 2018 declared at sbi.co.in; Mains on August 4, check details

SBI PO Prelims result 2018: The main examination will be conducted on August 4. SBI PO Prelims result 2018: The main examination will be conducted on August 4.

SBI PO Prelims result 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination yesterday, on July 16, on its official website, http://www.sbi.co.in. All those who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the website itself. All those candidates who have cleared the same can find find their roll numbers on the list published. The second stage, i.e mains will be conducted on August 4. The call letters for the same will be out on July 20.

The prelims was conducted on July 1, 7 and 8. Those clearing the mains will then be called for the group discussion and interview. The final result will be announced in the month of August itself. The registration for the prelims started from April 21 and the last date for submission of applications was May 13. The facility of scribe was also allowed to those who had disability of 40 per cent or more (who have physical limitation to write). The overall difficulty level and pattern of the exam was almost similar to that of the last year’s exam.

Those clearing the mains will then be called for the group discussion and interview. Those clearing the mains will then be called for the group discussion and interview.

SBI PO prelims result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the career section

Step 3: Under ‘latest announcement’, click on ‘SBI PO prelims result 2018’ link

Step 4: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of all the selected candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Click here for the direct link to the merit list

SBI PO Mains 2018: Exam pattern

It will be an online objective type and descriptive test of 200 and 50 marks each. The objective test will be of three hours duration, of total 200 marks and will consist of the following four sections:

— Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions (60 minutes)

— Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions (45 minutes)

— General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions (35 minutes)

— English Language: 35 questions (40 minutes)

The descriptive test will be of 30 minutes duration with two questions for 50 marks. It will be a test of English language (letter writing and essay).

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd