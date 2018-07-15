SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: Result to be declared today at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: The prelims was conducted on July 1, 7 and 8. The prelims was conducted on July 1, 7 and 8.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: The result of Probationary Examination (PO) preliminary round is expected to be declared today, on July 15. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the category wise merit list at the official website sbi.co.in, once released. The prelims was conducted on July 1, 7 and 8. Those who will clear the same will then have to appear for the mains examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 2018. They will then be called for the group discussion and interview. The final result will be announced in the month of August.

A PO holds the position of an Assistant Manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, (sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 Officer). A total of 2000 vacancies are available. The examination is held in three phases i.e. Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise and Interview.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The preliminary examination paper consists of objective type questions. It is an online test of 100 marks and the duration of the same is one hour. It consists of the following three section — English language: 30 questions (20 minutes), Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes) and Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes).

The registration for the same began on April 21 and the last date for submission of applications was May 13. The facility of scribe was also allowed to those who had disability of 40 per cent or more (who have physical limitation to write). The overall difficulty level and pattern of the exam was almost similar to that of the last year’s exam.

