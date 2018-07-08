SBI PO Prelims day 3 analysis: Overall difficulty level moderate, check cut-off

SBI PO prelims 2018 analysis: A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes.

SBI PO prelims 2018 analysis: Spanning a period of one week, SBI Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination 2018 is being conducted for the last time today, on July 8, 2018. The exam is held by the State Bank of India (SBI) in four time slots: two each in morning and evening. A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch one mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

A total of 2000 vacancies will be filled through this exam. The registration for the same began on April 21 and the last date for submission of applications was May 13. Today is the third day of the preliminary exam and the first slot is over. Read below to find out section-wise analysis of the same.

English Language: Shift 1

— Total 30 questions: Moderate

— Attempt between 20-23 will be considered good

In reading comprehension, 7 questions were asked out of which 2 were vocabulary based. The level of difficulty was moderate. 5 para jumble questions, cloze test questions and phrasae/word replacement questions were also asked of easy to moderate level. There were 3 spot-the-error questions and 5 match-the-column questions. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude: Shift 1

— Total 35 questions: Difficulty level, moderate

— Attempt between 18-22 will be considered good

DI part was calculative and time taking. The questions on number series were easy to moderate. The arithmetic-based questions were primarily from profit, loss and discount, time, speed and distance, percentage, etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Reasoning Ability: Shift 1

— Total 35 questions: Difficulty level, moderate

— Attempt between 17-20 will be considered good

Analytical reasoning sets were moderate-lengthy, not easy. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Expected sectional cut-off

English Language: General (8.5 to 10.5), OBC (5.5 to 7.5), SC (5.5 to 7.5) and ST (5.5 to 7.5)

Quantitative Aptitude: General (10 to 12), OBC (6.5 to 8.5), SC (6.5 to 8.5) and ST (6.5 to 8.5)

Reasoning Ability: General (6 to 8), OBC (3.5 to 5.5), SC (3.5 to 5.5) and ST (3.5 to 5.5)

Inputs from Mayank Garg, Mentor, Career Launcher

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd