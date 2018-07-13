SBI PO prelims 2018: Results to be declared soon, check at sbi.co.in

SBI PO prelims 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, sbi.co.in SBI PO prelims 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, sbi.co.in

SBI PO prelims 2018: The State Bank of India will declare the results of Prelims examinations soon. As per the media reports, the result is likely to be declared on July 15. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on July 1, July 7 and July 8 for the posts of 2000 vacancies.

SBI PO 2018 results: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on career tab

Step 3: Then click on SBI PO 2018 results.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly such as your name, date of birth

Step 5: The results will be displayed

The successful candidates will have to appear for the main exams. Those who clear both prelims and mains exam, will be called for the group discussion and interview. The final result will be announced in the month of August.

Probationary Officer (PO) is one of the most popular jobs among candidates who wish to make a career in the bnaking sector. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the recruitment exam for this post every year and thousands of candidates appear for the exam.

A PO holds the position of an Assistant Manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, (sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 Officer).

