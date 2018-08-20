SBI PO Mains result 2018 likely to be released today at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Mains result 2018: The exam was conducted on August 4 for the selection of probationary officers. The exam was conducted on August 4 for the selection of probationary officers.

SBI PO Mains result 2018: The result of State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer recruitment exam is expected to be released today, on August 20, as per the official notification. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results, once released, at the official website — http://www.sbi.co.in/careers. The exam was conducted on August 4 for the selection of probationary officers. The examination is held in three phases — preliminary, main and interview. Aspirants first have to qualify for the preliminary round and then the main exam. Successful candidates in the main examination are then called for the group exercises and interview.

The result of the preliminary examination was declared on July 16. It should be noted that the marks obtained in the prelims (phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Marks secured in the mains (out of 250 marks) will be converted to out of 75 and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25.

SBI PO Mains Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘latest announcements’, click on the link for result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

The call letters for the interview round will be released on September 1 and GE and interview will be conducted from September 24 to October 12. The final result will then be released on November 1. The selected ones will have to execute a bond for a value of Rs 2 lakh at the time of joining, to serve the bank for a minimum period of three years.

