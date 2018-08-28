SBI PO Mains Result 2018: Result declared at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Result 2018: The exam was conducted on August 4 for recruitment of probationary officers in the bank. The exam was conducted on August 4 for recruitment of probationary officers in the bank.

SBI PO Mains Result 2018: The result of the probationary officer (PO) main examination has been declared by the State Bank of India (SBI) on the official website — sbi.co.in/careers. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The exam was conducted on August 4 for recruitment of probationary officers in the bank across the country. All those who have qualified will be provided further details regarding the group exercise and interview etc.) via SMS or e-mail separately.

The examination is held in three phases — preliminary, main and interview. Aspirants first have to qualify for the preliminary round and then the main exam.

SBI PO Mains Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘latest announcements’, click on the link for result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Click here for the direct link of the result

The marks obtained in the prelims (phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Marks secured in the mains (out of 250 marks) will be converted to out of 75 and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The call letters for the interview round will be released on September 1 and GE and interview will be conducted from September 24 to October 12. The final result will then be released on November 1.

