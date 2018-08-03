SBI PO mains 2018: Read these instructions before entering exam hall

SBI PO 2018: Check these dos and don’ts SBI PO 2018: Check these dos and don’ts

SBI PO mains 2018: After releasing the results of the preliminary exam, the State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the mains round of the Probationary Officer (PO) on August 4, 2018. Those who will clear the SBI PO 2018 main exam will be called for a group exercise and an interview. Here are a few last moment instructions and reminders for those who will be appearing for the exam tomorrow.

Online mock tests: Do not try to attempt any new topic at the last moment. It will only create confusion and make you nervous. If you want to revise or check your preparation for the last time, just attempt one or two mock tests. This will give you enough confidence to sit for the final examination.

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar ). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Solve simple questions first: Don’t try to solve the entire written examination in one go. Just solve the simplest one first and mark the related ones for review. After you’ve covered a significant portion, attempt those kept for review. This will increase the number of correct attempts and motivates you as well.

