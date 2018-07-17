SBI PO Mains 2018: Exam date, pattern and eligibility details

SBI PO Mains 2018: Those who have cleared the prelims will now appear for the mains on August 4. Those who have cleared the prelims will now appear for the mains on August 4.

SBI PO Mains 2018: The result of Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination has been released last night by the State Bank of India (SBI) and those who have cleared the same will now be appearing for the main examination, which will be conducted on August 4. The admit card for the mains will be out on July 20. Those who are shortlisted after the main examination will then be called for a group exercises and interview. It should be noted that the marks obtained in the prelims (phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

The SBI PO recruitment has three stages, namely — Preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise and interview. On the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the mains, category wise merit list will be released. Those numbering up to three times (approximately) of the category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the GE and interview from the top of the merit list. Marks secured in the mains (out of 250 marks) are will be converted to out of 75 and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25.

SBI PO Mains 2018: Exam pattern

It will be an online objective type and descriptive test of 200 and 50 marks each. The objective test will be of three hours duration, of total 200 marks and will consist of the following four sections:

— Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions (60 minutes)

— Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions (45 minutes)

— General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions (35 minutes)

— English Language: 35 questions (40 minutes)

The descriptive test will be of 30 minutes duration with two questions for 50 marks. It will be a test of English language (letter writing and essay).

Penalty for wrong answers

Penalty will be charged for wrong answers in the objective test. For each wrong answer, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. In case a candidate leaves a question blank, there will be no penalty for that question.

