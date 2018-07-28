SBI PO Mains 2018: Check exam pattern, here is how to prepare

SBI PO Mains 2018: The SBI PO recruitment has three stages, namely — Preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise and interview SBI PO Mains 2018: The SBI PO recruitment has three stages, namely — Preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise and interview

SBI PO Mains 2018: The SBI PO 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 2018. It will be an online objective type and descriptive test of 200 and 50 marks each. The objective test will be of three hours duration, of total 200 marks.

The SBI PO recruitment has three stages, namely — Preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise and interview. On the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the mains, category wise merit list will be released. Those numbering up to three times (approximately) of the category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the GE and interview from the top of the merit list. Marks secured in the mains (out of 250 marks) are will be converted to out of 75 and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25

READ | SBI PO Mains 2018: Exam date, pattern and eligibility details

At the last leg of your preparation, here are the exam pattern and preparation strategy for you

SBI PO 2018 Main exam is divided into two parts – Part A and Part B. Part A is an objective online test consisting of 155 questions, which had to be answered in 180 minutes. Part B is a descriptive online test consisting of two writing tasks (Essay and Letter), which had to be completed in 30 minutes.

SBI PO Main exam: Break-up of part A

Section

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

Total questions

45

Total marks

60

Duration

60 minutes

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Total questions

35

Total marks

60

Duration

45 minutes

General Awareness

Total questions

40

Total marks

40

Duration

35 minutes

English Language

Total questions

35

Total marks

40

Duration

45 minutes

In total

155 questions

Total Marks

200

Duration

180 minutes

SBI PO Main exam: Part B

SBI PO Main exam Part B is an online descriptive test. You will get 30 minutes to complete two writing tasks. There will be a choice of topics for both the writing tasks.

Exam taking Strategy

It is time you round up your preparation. Amidst revising key concepts and attempting mocks, a test-taking strategy is important to be devised. To boost your performance in the actual exam, having an effective test-taking strategy in place is very crucial. It boosts your confidence and increases your level of preparedness for the real time test. Focus on detailed topic and subject-wise strategies to improve your performance in the exam.

The most important thing to remember is that there is fix time allotted for each section of the exam. You can’t switch to other section in that time slot. This makes both positive and negative impact on the level of the exam.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd