SBI PO Mains 2018: Check exam pattern, here is how to prepare

SBI PO Mains 2018: The SBI PO 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 2018. It will be an online objective type and descriptive test of 200 and 50 marks each. The objective test will be of three hours duration, of total 200 marks.
The SBI PO recruitment has three stages, namely — Preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise and interview. On the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the mains, category wise merit list will be released. Those numbering up to three times (approximately) of the category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the GE and interview from the top of the merit list. Marks secured in the mains (out of 250 marks) are will be converted to out of 75 and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25
At the last leg of your preparation, here are the exam pattern and preparation strategy for you
SBI PO 2018 Main exam is divided into two parts – Part A and Part B. Part A is an objective online test consisting of 155 questions, which had to be answered in 180 minutes. Part B is a descriptive online test consisting of two writing tasks (Essay and Letter), which had to be completed in 30 minutes.
SBI PO Main exam: Break-up of part A
Section
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
Total questions
45
Total marks
60
Duration
60 minutes
Data Analysis and Interpretation
Total questions
35
Total marks
60
Duration
45 minutes
General Awareness
Total questions
40
Total marks
40
Duration
35 minutes
English Language
Total questions
35
Total marks
40
Duration
45 minutes
In total
155 questions
Total Marks
200
Duration
180 minutes
SBI PO Main exam: Part B
SBI PO Main exam Part B is an online descriptive test. You will get 30 minutes to complete two writing tasks. There will be a choice of topics for both the writing tasks.
Exam taking Strategy
It is time you round up your preparation. Amidst revising key concepts and attempting mocks, a test-taking strategy is important to be devised. To boost your performance in the actual exam, having an effective test-taking strategy in place is very crucial. It boosts your confidence and increases your level of preparedness for the real time test. Focus on detailed topic and subject-wise strategies to improve your performance in the exam.
The most important thing to remember is that there is fix time allotted for each section of the exam. You can’t switch to other section in that time slot. This makes both positive and negative impact on the level of the exam.
