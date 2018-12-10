SBI PO Mains 2018: Check exam pattern

SBI PO Mains 2018: The SBI PO 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 2018. It will be an online objective type and descriptive test of 200 and 50 marks each. The objective test will be of three hours duration, of total 200 marks.

The SBI PO recruitment has three stages, namely — Preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise and interview. On the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the mains, category wise merit list will be released. Those numbering up to three times (approximately) of the category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the GE and interview from the top of the merit list. Marks secured in the mains (out of 250 marks) are will be converted to out of 75 and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25

