SBI PO Main exam 2018: Check analysis, difficulty level moderate

SBI PO main exam: The State Bank of India conducted the main recruitment examination for the posts of probationary officer today. The test was held in morning and evening slots. There was a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each incorrect answer. SBI PO Main Exam 2018 was divided into two parts – Objective Test and Descriptive Test.

The objective test consisted of 155 questions, which had to be answered in 180 minutes. The overall difficulty level was moderate. In the Reasoning & Computer Aptitude section, 45 questions while in the Data Analysis & Interpretation sections 35 questions were asked and the difficulty level was moderate. Similarly, in the General/ Economy/

Banking Awareness section, a good attempt is answering 23-25 right questions. As per Career Launcher experts, the section was comparatively easy. The English section was difficult and 35 questions were asked in it.

The sets of analytical reasoning were moderate and lengthy. The level of difficulty of this section was moderate to difficult. There were no questions from computer aptitude and there were no questions of syllogism.

The DI sets were calculation based and time consuming. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.

General/ Economy/ Banking awareness: The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate. Most of the questions were from Government Schemes, Banking Awareness, Financial Awareness, Static GK and Current Affairs of last 3-4 months. Current Affairs dominated the section.

English language: The reading comprehension, phrase replacement and the fill in the blanks difficulty level was high however, spot the error and close test were comparatively easier.

Descriptive Test was a descriptive online test consisting of two writing tasks (Essay & Letter), which had to be completed in 30 minutes.

