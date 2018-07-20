SBI PO Main 2018 admit card to release soon at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Main 2018: The examination will be held in three phases — preliminary, main and interview round SBI PO Main 2018: The examination will be held in three phases — preliminary, main and interview round

SBI PO Main 2018 admit card: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination on July 16, on its official website sbi.co.in and bank.sbi.careers. The successful candidates can download the admit card for the SBI PO main exam today from the official website. The second stage, that is, the mains will be conducted on August 4.

SBI PO Main 2018 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of bank – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘careers’ page, click on the PO admit card download announcement

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same

Selection process: The examination will be held in three phases — preliminary, main and interview round. The aspirants have to first qualify the preliminary round and if they clear it, then the exam authority will conduct the main examination. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for the group exercises and interview.

