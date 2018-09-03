Follow Us:
SBI PO Interview 2018 admit card released, download at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Interview admit card 2018: The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The interview process is scheduled to be conducted from September 24 to October 12.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2018 10:35:37 pm
SBI PO Interview admit card 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the interview examination that is scheduled to begin from September 24. All the candidates who have successfully cleared the Mains examination, can download the admit card through the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The interview process is scheduled to be concluded on October 12.

SBI PO Main 2018 interview admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of bank – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘careers’ page, click on the PO interview admit card download announcement

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same

Selection process

The examination will be held in three phases — preliminary, main and interview round. The aspirants have to first qualify the preliminary round and if they clear it, then the exam authority will conduct the main examination. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for the group exercises and interview.

