SBI PO/ IBPS: Common questions asked in interview round and how to crack it

The interview round of any recruitment provides an absolute judgement regarding an aspirant’s likable traits, capabilities, potential and other factors which make him worthy of holding a position. This is so because their answers reflect their personality. It is therefore mandatory for the candidates to be well prepared for this round, which also boosts up their confidence and helps them recognise their strengths and weaknesses. Apart from analysing your knowledge about your area of interest, your leadership qualities, willpower as well as your confidence will also be determined through your speaking skills.

Cracking India’s toughest bank exams such as SBI PO, IBPS PO, IBPS RRB etc is quite challenging and requires months of dedication, patience and hard work. Most of these recruitment exams have three phases namely, prelims, mains and interview round but the deciding factor majorly lies with the personal interaction round. We bring before you sets of questions which are most commonly asked and will also throw light on a few preparation tips.

Personal questions: Who, why and how

Your interview will begin with questions pertaining to your personality and area of interests. It will be much more than just an introduction and you should be witty enough to answers questions which might arise out of your own answers. If playing badminton is one of your hobbies, you might be asked about your favourite badminton player or the top players of the sport. You need to be totally aware of your aspirations, family background and other things related to your personality.

Commonly asked introductory questions

— Tell me something about yourself?

Includes your hobbies, area of interests, future goals, family details and other details related to you. You may also be asked the meaning of your name, about your native place and similar other questions may be asked which the interviewee may dig out from your answers themselves.

— If candidate is from engineering background – Why engineering to banking?

If you are entering the banking field from some completely different field, be ready with an answer regarding your reason of change. Restrain yourself from giving answers such as you lost interest in your previous job or got bored. It might show your casual attitude.

— Questions can be asked based on your education

You might be asked about your educational background and why you chose a particular stream. You may also be asked about your favourite subject and the reason behind the same.

— Strength and weakness of your personality?

Be reasonably aware of your strengths and weaknesses. Don’t talk about any such weakness which might fade away your chances of getting selected. Play smart and lay out those weaknesses which might be a matter of concern or pose a threat to your potential.

— Why are you opting for banking sector?

Knowledge based questions related to banking operations and banks

What are the types of banks?

What are the types of accounts in banks?

Role of RBI?

Define different kind of cheques?

Define different kind of accounts?

What kind of different online payment options are there? (What is UPI?)

Oldest bank of India (inception year) or tell the inception year of SBI, PNB and Allahabad Bank

Nationalisation of commercial banks in India

Tagline of the bank you are interviewing for

Define different kind of loans

What is bank rate?

What is money laundering?

What is repo rate and reserve repo rate? What is the current repo rate?

What is SLR and CRR? Why are they important? What are we replacing them with?

What is KYC and why it is Important?

What is the GST Bill All About?

Questions on current affairs, like demonetisation, GST, NPAs

Tips regarding facing and cracking the interview

— Obtain complete knowledge of personal question (regarding your birth place, your current profile, hobbies, subject in graduation and it should be in line with your CV)

— Practice mock interviews (read articles on mock interviews and discuss and get the experience of successful candidates around you)

— Create FAQs well in advance and practice on a daily basis

— Thorough knowledge of the bank you are interviewing for (history, current status, senior officials, number of branches etc.)

— RBI and its guideline, collect all the data related to banking operations and its regulations

— Be ready for some complicated questions (calculations, logical questions)

— Dress formally, as per the instructions in the interview call letter

