SBI PO call letter 2018 to release today: How to download admit cards

SBI PO call letter 2018: The State Bank of India is expected to release the call letters for probationary officers recruitment examination 2018 today. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on July 1, 7 and July 8, whereas SBI PO mains exam 2018 is scheduled to be held on August 4.

SBI PO 2018 examinations have the English Language in both parts of their examinations including the SBI PO 2018 prelims and SBI PO 2018 mains. Hence, it’s essential to have a good preparation strategy to tackle the English Language part efficiently and accurately. Here are some tips

SBI PO call letter 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of bank – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘careers’ page, click on the PO admit card download announcement

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the the same

Exam pattern: Preliminary examination for SBI

The paper will consist of objective type questions. It will be an online test of 100 marks and the duration of the same will be one hour. It will consist of the following three section:

— English language: 30 questions (20 minutes)

— Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes)

— Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes)

Selection process: The examination will be held in three phases — preliminary and main. The aspirants have to first qualify the preliminary round and if they clear it, then the exam authority will conduct the main examination. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for the group exercises and interview.

