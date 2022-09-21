SBI PO 2022 notification released, check exam dates, exam pattern

The State Bank of India has invited applications for the post of probationary officers. The interested candidates can apply online at the official website- sbi.co.in

The applicants will be able to apply from September 22 to October 12, the payment portal will open for the same time period. The preliminary examination call letters will be available for download by the first or second week of December.

SBI PO 2022 Exam dates

The examination will be conducted in three phases, the first phase will be the preliminary examinations which will be conducted between December 17 to 20. The results of the preliminary examinations will be declared by December or January 2023.

The second phase of the examination will be the online main examinations, call letters for which will be available for download by January 2023 or February 2023. The main examination which will be conducted between January 2023 to February 2023. The results of the main examinations will be declared in February 2023.

The call letter for the third phase of the examination will be available from February 2023 onwards. Psychometric tests will be conducted between February and March 2023. Interviews and Group exercises will be conducted between February and March 2023. The final results will be declared from March 2023 onwards.

Download of call letters for pre-examination training for SC/ST/religious minority community candidates will be available from the first or second week of November and the pre-examination training will be conducted in November and December.

SBI PO 2022: Vacancy details

There are a total of 1673 including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 for the hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.

At present the starting basic pay of Probationary Officers is Rs 41,960 (with four advance increments). The official will also be eligible for DA, HRA/ lease rental, CCA, medical and other allowances and perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI PO 2022: Exam pattern

There will be a total of 100 questions for 100 marks in the preliminary examination comprising 30 questions for English language, 35 for quantitative aptitude and 35 for reasoning ability. The examination will be objective in nature and will be conducted via online mode.

A category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the preliminary examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Main Examination from the top of above merit list.

The main examination will be conducted online and will comprise objective questions for 200 marks and descriptive questions for 50 marks. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the objective test. Candidates will have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer. Phase II will have a total of 250 marks.

Psychometric test for personality profiling will be conducted for candidates shortlisted for phase III. The results of the test will be placed before the interview panel through a perspective on the candidates. The group exercise will comprise of 20 marks while the interview will comprise of 30 marks, a total 50 marks.

For final selection candidates will have to qualify both Phase-II and Phase-III separately.