SBI Clerk result, IBPS RRB recruitment, Rajasthan Police result LIVE updates: Check out upcoming results

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018, IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Admit Card 2018 LIVE: State Bank of India will be releasing the clerk recruitment exam result anytime today, as per the reports. All the candidates who had appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk prelims were held on June 23, 24 and 30 while the mains exam will be held in August for only those candidates who qualify the prelims. The admit cards for the SBI Main exam will be released by July 23. The number of candidates selected for the main exam is approximately 10 times the number of vacancy in that category.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018 Admit Cards: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the admit cards for the sixth preliminary recruitment exam for scale 1 officers in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) by July 26, as per the media reports. RRB PO 2018 will be conducted exams on August 11, 12, 18, 2018 (Preliminary Exam) and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on September 30. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ibps.in, once released.