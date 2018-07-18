SBI Clerk result 2018 today, beware of fraud websites

SBI Clerk result 2018: The State Bank of India has released an alert for candidates, read it below SBI Clerk result 2018: The State Bank of India has released an alert for candidates, read it below

SBI Clerk result 2018: State Bank of India will be releasing the SBI Clerk Result anytime today, as per reports. Meanwhile, the SBI has released a message alerting how some fraud websites are posting selected candidates list. The result of SBI PO was announced on July 16 and the bank has posted the alert on the official website – sbi.co.in.

“It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted websites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.”

SBI Clerk result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the careers tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The SBI Clerk prelims were held on June 23, 24 and 30 while the mains exam will be held in August for only those candidates who qualify the prelims. The admit cards for the SBI Main exam will be released by July 23. The number of candidates selected for the main exam is approximately 10 times the number of vacancy in that category.

In the main exam, the questions in objective tests, except for the test of General English, will be bilingual, that is, English and Hindi. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests. About 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

