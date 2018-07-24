SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 LIVE: Result declared, download at sbi.co.in/careers

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: The preliminary examination was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30 SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: The preliminary examination was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: The State Bank of India has released the results of the clerk preliminary examinations. All those candidates who had applied for the post of Customer Support and Sales can check the results through the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The admit card for the main exam will be available on the official website soon. The State Bank of India had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8,301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.

Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: How to check

In a note, the SBI has alerted candidates that some fraud websites have hosted the images making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). They have published fake lists of selection for posts in SBI and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued. Therefore candidates should only trust the official website – sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi.careers.