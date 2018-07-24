SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 LIVE: Result declared, download at sbi.co.in/careers

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: The State Bank of India has released the results of the clerk preliminary examinations. All those candidates who had applied for the post of Customer Support and Sales can check the results through the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The admit card for the main exam will be available on the official website soon. The State Bank of India had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8,301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.
In a note, the SBI has alerted candidates that some fraud websites have hosted the images making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). They have published fake lists of selection for posts in SBI and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued. Therefore candidates should only trust the official website – sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi.careers.
This section was a little time consuming and tricky, as there was data sufficiency which was usually asked in mains. Aspirants should have first tried to solve question which were direct and less time consuming (like series and coding decoding) and should have then moved on to puzzle and sitting arrangement which were of 15 marks. There were three sets of five questions each from parallel seating arrangement, data arrangement and data arrangement (people and their researches based). No syllogism questions were asked this year. The difficulty level of this section was moderate.
Almost following the old pattern, this section's difficulty was found to be easy to moderate by aspirants. Questions on 'Spot the Error' were based on fundamentals of grammar and those from the RC passage were mainly factual. Two questions were from vocabulary (1 synonym and 1 antonym).
On the first day, students who appeared for the first shift of the exam found the overall exam level as moderate. There were four sections from which questions were asked.
- English Language: Good attempt (15 to 18)
- Reasoning Ability: Good attempt (19 to 22)
- Numerical Ability: Good attempt (22 to 25)
This year for the first time there was a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The exam was conducted in four time slots: 2 each in morning and evening.100 questions were asked which were to be answered in 60 minutes.
Lakhs of students appeared for the State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk preliminary examination at various centres across the country this year. The prelims were postponed last month and the state-run bank did not give any reason for the postponement of the examination
The admit card for the main exam will be available on the official website soon. The main examination will be conducted in August. The questions of the main exam will be objective type, except for the General English which will be bilingual that is English and Hindi. There will be negative marking for each wrong answers in the objective tests. About 1/4th of mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The preliminary examination was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30 and it was of objective type consisting of 100 marks. The duration of the exam was one hour and it consisted of a total of three sections. The English Language (30 questions) carried 30 marks while the other two sections — Numerical Ability (35 questions) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions) — carried 35 marks each.
To check SBI Clerk result 2018, the candidates need to keep their roll card/ registration number handy. Then log on to the official website - sbi.co.in and click on the careers tab. Click on the link for result. A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.