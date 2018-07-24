SBI Clerk Pre Result 2018 declared at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk pre result 2018: Here is how to check SBI Clerk pre result 2018: Here is how to check

SBI Clerk pre result 2018: The State Bank of India has released the results of the clerk preliminary examinations. All those candidates who had applied for the post of Customer Support and Sales can check the results through the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The admit card for the main exam will be available on the official website soon.

SBI Clerk result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the careers tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The main examination will be conducted in August. The questions of the main exam will be objective type, except for the General English which will be bilingual that is English and Hindi. There will be negative marking for each wrong answers in the objective tests. About 1/4th of mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The State Bank of India had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8,301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.

