SBI Clerk prelims result 2018 date: Results by July 25, check details here

SBI Clerk prelims result 2018 date: Giving a sigh of relief to the candidates who are anxiously waiting for the results of clerk examinations, the State Bank of India (SBI) spokesman has confirmed that the results of the clerk examination will be declared by Wednesday. “The results of SBI Clerk prelims examination will be declared in two days and the call letter for the main examination will be made available for download a day after the declaration of results,” said SBI spokesman.

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30 and it was of objective type consisting of 100 marks. The duration of the exam was one hour and it consisted of a total of three sections. The English Language (30 questions) carries 30 marks while the other two sections — Numerical Ability (35 questions) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions) — carry 35 marks each.

Once released, the candidates can check the results through the official website, sbi.co.in, and the successful candidates can download the admit card from the above-mentioned website. The main examination will be conducted in August.

The questions of the main exam will be objective type, except for the General English which will be bilingual that is English and Hindi. There will be negative marking for each wrong answers in the objective tests. About 1/4th of mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

