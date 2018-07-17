SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 Date: Result to be out this week, check details

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 Date: The preliminary examination was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. The preliminary examination was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 Date: The result of State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk examination is expected to be released anytime soon as the mains are scheduled to be held from August 5. Once released, all those who had registered for the same will be able to check their respective results at the official website, sbi.co.in. The selection is made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. Nearly 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently-abled persons. The exam was held to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the careers tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. The exam was an objective based test and was of 100 marks. The duration of the exam was one hour and there were a total of 3 sections.

English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

