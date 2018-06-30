SBI Clerk Prelims 2018: Analysis of Slot 1

SBI Clerk Prelims 2018: Students who appeared for the first shift of the exam found the overall exam level as moderate SBI Clerk Prelims 2018: Students who appeared for the first shift of the exam found the overall exam level as moderate

SBI Clerk Prelims 2018: Over a lakh of students appeared for the State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk preliminary examinations on June 30 at various centres across the country. The prelims were postponed last month and the state-run bank did not give any reason for the postponement of the examination.

The exam was held to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India. This year for the first time there was a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The exam was conducted in four time slots: 2 each in morning and evening.100 questions were asked which were to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections were available in both English and Hindi except English Language. For every correct answer 1 mark will be given and 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Students who appeared for the first shift of the exam found the overall exam level as moderate. Candidates can check section wise analysis here. There are three sections from which questions were asked.

English Language (Easy-Moderate)

Almost following the old pattern, this section’s difficulty was found to be easy to moderate by aspirants. Questions on ‘Spot the Error’ were based on fundamentals of grammar and those from the RC passage were mainly factual. Two questions were from vocabulary (1 synonym and 1 antonym).

Reasoning (Easy-Moderate)

This section was a little time consuming and tricky, as there was data sufficiency which was usually asked in mains. Aspirants should have first tried to solve question which were direct and less time consuming (like series and coding decoding) and should have then moved on to puzzle and sitting arrangement which were of 15 marks. There were three sets of five questions each from parallel seating arrangement, data arrangement and data arrangement (people and their researches based). No syllogism questions were asked this year. The difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Numerical Ability (Easy-Moderate)

As per the feedback, this was an easy section where one can easily fetch more than marks. Questions based on simplification, data interpretation should have been answered first and then miscellaneous topic should have been taken care of. There was one set of five questions from data interpretation (pie-chart based). The questions on number series were easy. The arithmetic-based questions were primarily from Time and Work, Ratio, SI & CI, Percentages, Ages, Profit, Loss & Discount, etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy-to-moderate.

Overall, the exam level is moderate.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd