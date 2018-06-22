SBI Clerk preliminary exam 2018: Things you need to know before entering exam hall

SBI Clerk Preliminary exam 2018: The preliminary examination will be conducted on June 23, 24 and 30 SBI Clerk Preliminary exam 2018: The preliminary examination will be conducted on June 23, 24 and 30

SBI Clerk Preliminary exam 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the recruitment examination for the position of Junior Associates (customer support and sales) on June 23, 24 and 30. All those candidates who have not downloaded their admit cards should do it now at sbi.co.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination (online preliminary and main examination) and nearly 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently-abled persons. The exam will be conducted to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India.

Read | SBI Clerk 2018: Section wise preparation

SBI Clerk preliminary exam 2018: Follow these tips

Be on time: The candidates should reach the examination hall 30 to 40 minutes prior to the scheduled time. It is fair to reach the examination centre a bit early than reaching late as you can miss the examination for which you have prepared for months. Do a recce of the exam centre to calculate how much time is needed to reach the venue.

Admit card: Remember to carry your hall ticket. Take an extra copy as a back-up. Apart from the admit card/ call letter, carry at least one identity card issued by the government like voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card etc.

Banned items: Candidates should keep in mind that any sorts of electronic gadgets, like cell phones, watches, calculators are banned in the examination hall.

Checking: All ornaments like ring, chain, badge etc will be thoroughly checked by the examiners. Moreover, all your personal belongings like bags, phones have to be parked in the designated area outside the examination hall.



For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd