SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Training call letter 2019 released: How to download

SBI admit card 2019: State Bank of India has released the call letter for the pre-exam training of the prelims examination for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)

SBI admit card 2019: The prelims exam of Junior Associates will be held in June (Representational Image)

SBI admit card 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the pre-examination training of preliminary exam for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The commencement of call letter has already started from May 15 and applicants have until June 1, 2019, to download their admit card.

The pre-examination training will be held for XS, ST, SC, and religious minority community candidates. The list of available training centres include cities like Agra, Allahabad, Aizwal, Agartala, Asansol, Bareilly, Bhopal, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi NCR, Dibrugarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Pune, Ranchi, Mumbai, Meerut, Mysore, Srinagar, Shillong, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam and more.

How to download the pre-examination training admit card

Candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) may download their pre-examination training call letter by following the below steps:

Step 1. Click on this link {https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijascapr19/clpeta_may19/login.php?appid=9abc7c40b25dc9a8361299f8127b6bb1}

Step 2. Enter the registration number and password/date of birth (in dd-mm-yy format)

Step 3. Enter the captcha code

Step 4. Click on the login button

Step 5. Download the admit card

SBI Clerk preliminary exam for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) will be held in the month of June 2019. SBI will notify the availability of admit cards for the prelims exam soon.

There are a total of 8,904 posts for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) in SBI. A total of 3,646 posts are for General category, 1,950 posts are reserved for OBC, 853 are reserved for EWS (economically weaker section), 1,361 for SC, 799 for ST, 251 for Backlog and 40 are Special Drive Seats.

