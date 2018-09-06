SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 not releasing today, confirms official

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018: The State Bank of India has conducted the clerical Main exams on Sunday, August 5, 2018. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018: The State Bank of India has conducted the clerical Main exams on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) will not be releasing the result of the clerk mains examination today, on September 6. As per an official, the date for result declaration has not been fixed yet. All those candidates who had applied for the post of Customer Support and Sales can check their respective results through the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The result of the prelims was released on July 24. The State Bank of India has conducted the clerical Main exams on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

The State Bank of India had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8,301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.

In a note, the SBI has alerted candidates that some fraud websites have hosted the images making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). They have published fake lists of selection for posts in SBI and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued. Therefore candidates should only trust the official website – sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi.careers.

