SBI Clerk mains result 2018 marks released, check at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the marks of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) clerk main examinations on Monday, October 8, 2018. All those candidates who had appeared for the clerk main examinations on Sunday, August 5, 2018 can check their respective results through the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The result of the Mains examination was declared on September 21.

The State Bank of India had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8,301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Marks will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In a note, the SBI has alerted candidates that some fraud websites have hosted the images making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). They have published fake lists of selection for posts in SBI and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued. Therefore candidates should only trust the official website – sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi.careers.

