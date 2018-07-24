SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018 expected today, check at sbi.co.in/careers

SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018: The Main examination will be conducted in August SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018: The Main examination will be conducted in August

SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit card of the Mains examination on Tuesday, July 24, as the result of the prelims examinations has been declared. The SBI spokesman on Monday told indianexpress.com, “The admit card of the Mains examination will be released a day after the declaration of the prelims results.”

All the candidates who have cracked the prelims examination have to appear for the Mains examination that is scheduled to be conducted in August. The date and centre of the main examination will be released soon on the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The candidates can download the admit card through the above-mentioned website, once released.

The questions of the main exam will be objective type, except for the General English which will be bilingual that is English and Hindi. There will be negative marking for each wrong answers in the objective tests. About 1/4th of mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The State Bank of India had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8,301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.

