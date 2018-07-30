SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018 to be released on this date at sbi.co.in/careers: When and where to check

SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018: “The admit of the main examination will be declared by Wednesday, August 1, if delayed, will be declared this week,” said an official SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018: “The admit of the main examination will be declared by Wednesday, August 1, if delayed, will be declared this week,” said an official

SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit card of the Clerk Main examination by August 1, 2018. “The call letters of the Clerk Main examination will be declared by Wednesday, August 1, if delayed, will be declared this week,” said an official. The exam will be held on August 5. All the candidates who will appear for the SBI Clerk Mains examinations can download the call letter/ admit card from the official website, sbi.co.in/careers, once released. The results of SBI Clerk prelims examinations were declared on Monday, July 23.

The questions of the main exam will be objective type, except for the General English which will be bilingual that is English and Hindi. There will be negative marking for each wrong answers in the objective tests. About 1/4th of mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The State Bank of India had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.

