SBI Clerk Main exam 2018 analysis: Difficulty level moderate

SBI Clerk Main exam 2018: The State Bank of India has conducted the Clerical Main exams on Sunday, August 5, 2018. The test was held in morning and evening slots. There was a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each incorrect answer.

The overall paper was comprised of 190 questions which had to be answered in 190 minutes. All the other sections, except the English Language section, were available bilingually, that is, in both English and Hindi.

SBI Clerk Main exam 2018: Check section wise paper analysis

General/Financial Awareness:

The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate. Most of the questions came from the Banking Awareness, Financial Awareness and Current Affairs of last 3-4 months. There were some questions from the static section of General awareness.

General English: The overall difficulty of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude: The DI sets were calculation based and time consuming. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.

Reasoning ability and Computer aptitude: The sets of Analytical Reasoning were moderate-difficult and lengthy. Level of difficulty of this section was moderate to difficult. There were no questions from Computer Aptitude and there were no questions of syllogism.

