SBI Clerk 2019: exam over 1000 vacant posts soon, check details here

SBI Clerk exams 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon advertise for recruitment in the positions of Clerk for the year 2019. This year, the bank had recruited for over 1000 vacant posts available in its various branches across India.

The selection will be made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The syllabus for preliminary and mains exam will be different. Here are the details –

SBI Clerk exams 2019: Preliminary syllabus

Reasoning: Logical Reasoning, Alphanumeric Series, Ranking/Direction/Alphabet Test, Data Sufficiency, Coded Inequalities, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle, Tabulation, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Input Output, Coding Decoding

Quantitative Ability: Simplification, Profit and Loss, Mixtures and Alligations, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Surds and Indices, Work and Time, Time and Distance, Mensuration- Cylinder, Cone, Sphere, Data Interpretation, Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Number systems

English Language: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Para jumblres, Miscellaneous, Fill in the blanks, Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting, Paragraph Completion.

SBI Clerk exams 2019: Mains syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude: Simplification, Number Series, Data Sufficiency, Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Time and Distance, Work, Partnership, Profit & Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Mixture and Allegations, Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Percentages

General English: Reading comprehension including Synonyms and Antonym, Sentence rearrangement or Para jumbles, Sentence Correction/ Error Finding, Spell Checks, Fillers, Cloze Test.

General Awareness

Current Affairs – news on banking industry, awards and honors, books and authors, latest appointments, obituaries, new schemes of central and state governments, sports, etc.

GK – country-capital, country-currency, headquarters of financial organizations (of insurance companies), constituencies of ministers, dance forms, nuclear and thermal power stations, etc.

Banking/ Financial terms, Static Awareness, Banking and Financial Awareness

Reasoning Ability: Internet, Machine Input/ Output, Syllogism, Blood Relation, Direction Sense, Inequalities, Puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Ranking, Statement and Assumptions.

