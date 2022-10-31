SBI Clerk Admit Card released; check how to download

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India today released the admit cards for the preliminary exam for the posts of clerk. Registered candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website– sbi.co.in. The SBI clerk admit card will be available for download till November 25.

The date of the examination has not been announced yet, however, it is expected that it will be held in November. Post the preliminary exam, the main exam will be conducted in the month of December 2022 or January 2023.

SBI Clerk Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website– ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul22

Step 2: Enter your registration number and password

Step 3: View the admit card and download it for future reference

Candidates should ensure that they have entered the correct information while registering and enter the same information to download the admit card.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry hall tickets to the examination hall, they won’t be allowed to enter without it. SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill the Junior Associate position in the bank.