scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

SBI Clerk Admit Card released; check how to download

SBI Clerk admit card 2022 released, candidates can check the admit card at ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul22. The admit card is available for download till November 25.

sbi.co.in, ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul22, SBI, State Bank of India, SBI clerk, SBI clerk admit card, SBI clerk admit card releasedSBI clerk admit card 2022: It is mandatory to carry hall tickets to examination hall (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/ Representative Image)

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India today released the admit cards for the preliminary exam for the posts of clerk. Registered candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website– sbi.co.in. The SBI clerk admit card will be available for download till November 25.

Read |SBI Clerk admit card to release at sbi.co.in; steps to download

The date of the examination has not been announced yet, however, it is expected that it will be held in November. Post the preliminary exam, the main exam will be conducted in the month of December 2022 or January 2023.

SBI Clerk Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website– ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul22

Step 2: Enter your registration number and password

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

Step 3: View the admit card and download it for future reference

Candidates should ensure that they have entered the correct information while registering and enter the same information to download the admit card.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry hall tickets to the examination hall, they won’t be allowed to enter without it. SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill the Junior Associate position in the bank.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 02:50:27 pm
Next Story

Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty dies at age 59, CM Mamata Banerjee condoles demise

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement