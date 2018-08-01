SBI Clerk mains exam 2018: Follow this strategy to score maximum

Check out these section-wise tips to prepare for SBI Clerk main exam Check out these section-wise tips to prepare for SBI Clerk main exam

After qualifying in SBI clerk preliminary exam, the result of which was released last week, the qualifying candidates will sit for the mains examination. The State Bank of India will conduct the exam on August 5, after which the final merit list will be prepared. With just a few days left, the aspirants need to divert their attention from the preparation phase to revision phase. A candidate should pen down some crucial pointers for SBI Clerk Mains final revision.

Here is the strategy that will help you in preparing the SBI Mains 2018 exam.

English

First, you need to remember the grammar rules. The best way to understand it by solving previous year papers, you can easily understand what kind of question SBI is framing.

Quantitative Aptitude

While the QA section is considered toughest by many candidates, however, experts believe it be one of the easiest sections as it is mainly based on calculation power, speed, and accuracy. The candidates can score maximum in this section and can transform their weakness into strength, provided they have good command over all the topics and clarity about basic concepts.

— A candidate must be thorough with Table (at least up to 50), squares, cubes, square roots, percentage to fraction conversion and vice-versa.

— Some of the mathematics areas which a candidate must be good at are time and work, percentage, averages and ratio proportion.

— Try to master shortcut techniques for multiplication, cubes, squares, cube root, square root, etc

Reasoning

— The SBI Clerk Mains Reasoning Ability Section is quite massive. So, there can be a chance that you might miss out on a few scoring topics

— Learn techniques to solve Seating Arrangement/Complex Arrangements Questions in less time.

— Use Vein Diagram/I-E Techniques to solve Syllogism Questions. This will decrease the time to attempt these Questions.

— Learn alphabet series in ascending and descending order in accordance with numbers.

General Awareness

— This section is one of the most important section because its very easy to score marks in this subject if we go through a proper plan. Watch current affair videos daily, read pdf and newspaper and note down important points and revise them on a regular basis.

— Attempt quizzes and mocks to master this section.

The author is exam expert in Onlinetyari.com

