SBI Clerk admit card 2018 released, download at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk admit card 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit cards for the clerk recruitment exam today on June 6. The prelims were postponed last month and will now be conducted in June/ July. The admit cards for SBI Clerk will be available at sbi.co.in/ careers. The exam was held to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India.

A written examination will be conducted for selection of the candidates and nearly 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently abled persons. The selection will be made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

SBI PO admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘careers’ page, click on the PO admit card download announcement

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same

SBI clerk preliminary 2018: Exam scheme

It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections.

— English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

— Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

— Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

SBI Clerk: The candidates can download SBI Clerk main exam call letter from July 23, 2018 . The SBI main exam will be tentatively held on August 5 in place of May 12, according to the revised schedule.

