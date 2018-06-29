RBI Grade B recruitment 2018: Apply for 166 posts from July 3

RBI Recruitment 2018: The registration for the same is scheduled to begin from June 3. The registration for the same is scheduled to begin from June 3.

RBI Recruitment 2018: The Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the post of Officer, Grade B. The registration for the same is scheduled to begin from July 3 and will conclude on July 23. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — rbi.org.in. In depth details regarding the selection procedure, eligibility and important dates will be released soon.

Last year, the basic pay offered was Rs 35,150 per month and gross emoluments approximately up to Rs 67,933 monthly with added benefits according to performance and qualifications.The bank also arranged free of cost, combined pre-examination training for phase – I and phase – II of the examinations at some of the centres where the bank has its offices.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 166

Designation

Officer – Grade B:

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Those who wish to apply should be graduates.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary round, mains round and an interview.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,000.

The prelims examination will be conducted on August 16, 2018 and the mains exam willbe carried out on September 7, 2018.

