RBI Grade B recruitment 2018: Registration begins for Officer post, salary starts at Rs 35,150 per month

RBI Recruitment 2018: The registration process for Officer Grade B post has been started by the Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) yesterday, on July 3. Through the recruitment, posts will be filled in common seniority group (CSG) streams. Those who wish to apply can do so only online at the official website — http://www.rbi.org.in. Applications cannot be submitted through any other mode. The selection will be done on the basis of an online examinations in Phase – I and Phase – II and an interview. The list of examination centres is provided on the website only. The last date for submission of application is July 23.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 166

Designation

Officers in Grade ‘B'(DR)- General: 127

Officers in Grade ‘B'(DR)- DEPR: 22

Officers in Grade ‘B'(DR)- DSIM: 17

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Officers in Grade ‘B'(DR)- General: The aspirant should be holding minimum of 60 per cent marks (50 per cent in case of SC/ST/PwBD) or an equivalent grade in bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or diploma or equivalent) and 10th standard examinations.

Officers in Grade ‘B'(DR)- DEPR: The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in economics/econometrics /quantitative economics /mathematical economics /integrated economics course/ finance, with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or foreign university/institute.

Officers in Grade ‘B'(DR)- DSIM: The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in statistics/ mathematical statistics/mathematical economics/econometrics/statistics and informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/applied statistics and informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years

Or

Master’s degree in mathematics with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an institute of repute

Or

M. Stat degree of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) with a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate of all semesters/years

Or

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 30 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a starting monthly salary of Rs 35,150

Important dates

Phase-I Online Examination for Officers in Gr B (DR) General: August 16

Phase-II Online Examination for Officers in Gr B (DR) General: September 7

Paper-I Online Examination for Officers in Gr B (DR) DEPR: August 16

Paper-II and III Online/written Examination for Officers in Gr B (DR) DEPR: September 6/7

Paper-I Online Examination for Officers for Officers in Gr B (DR) DSIM: August 16

Paper-II and III Online/written Examination for Officers in Gr B (DR) DSIM: September 6/7

