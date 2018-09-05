RBI Grade B results released, check at rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B results 2018: The results are available at the official websites, rbi.org.in. RBI Grade B results 2018: The results are available at the official websites, rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B results 2018: The Reserve Bank of India has declared the results for the Group B (General) recruitment examinations that was conducted on August 16 at various cities across the country. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, rbi.org.in.

The names for the shortlisted candidates for the Phase II examination are available in the pdf format. The phase II examination is scheduled to be held on September 15 and 16.

RBI Grade B examination 2018: Steps to check results

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Reserve Bank, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and go to the “Opportunities@RBI” link

Step 3: Take your mouse over to the “Current Vacancies” tab on the top of the page and a drop-down list will appear. Select the “Result” option from there.

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: A pdf with selected names of candidates will appear

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The RBI holds regular recruitment tests for shortlisting eligible candidates for various posts within the bank. Candidates are selected through a written or online test and interview round. Only those candidates who are able to clear the written/online exam are called for the interview round.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd