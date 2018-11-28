RBI Grade B result 2018 declared at rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B result: The Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) has released the result for the post of Officer, Grade B. The registration for the same began on July 3. The candidates can check their result at the official website — rbi.org.in. The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary round, mains round and an interview.

The mark list and category-wise cut-off for the above examination will be displayed on the official website after the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment get over. In a note, the RBI has mentioned that any RTI query regarding furnishing the answer keys, etc will be “entertained only after the completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of this recruitment.”

RBI Grade B result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘opportunities’ tab

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: There are separate links for each job:

Data Analytics

Finance

Forensic Audit

Professional Copy Editing

Risk Modelling

Human Resource Management

Step 5: Clicking on it a pdf file will open for shortlisted candidates

Step 6: Check your roll number on the list and if needed, take a print

The basic pay offered is Rs 35,150 per month and gross emoluments approximately up to Rs 67,933 monthly with added benefits according to performance and qualifications. The bank also arranged free of cost, combined pre-examination training for phase – I and phase – II of the examinations at some of the centres where the bank has its offices.