RBI Grade B Phase 2 result 2018 declared at rbi.org.in, check here

RBI result 2018: The Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) has released the result of the post of Officer Grade B exam at the official website — rbi.org.in. The second phase of the RBI Grade B exam was conducted on September 15 and 16. The successful candidates have to appear in the interview round scheduled to begin tentatively from the last week of October. The session will conclude by January-end 2019.

The mark list and category-wise cut-off for the above examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the opportunities section on the homepage of the official website

Step 2: Under the current vacancies section, click on result link

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘Result of Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – BY- 2018’

Step 4: A pdf file will display the name of the shortlisted candidates

In a public notice, RBI has said that as per the Writ Petition (C) No. 9902 of 2018 has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the declaration of results of Phase – II of the examination for direct recruitment of officers in Grade B (General). “Therefore, all the candidates are hereby informed that the selection of candidates pursuant to the interview and recruitment process would be subject to the outcome of the said Writ Petition.”

RTI queries regarding furnishing of Phase II answer keys and dump keys for the Paper I (ESI) and Paper III (F&M) will be seen by the RBI only after the completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of this recruitment.

