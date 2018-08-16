RBI Grade B officers exams 2018: Paper analysis, expected cut-off

RBI Grade B Officers Phase I exams 2018: Each question had 5 options and 1 mark was awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer RBI Grade B Officers Phase I exams 2018: Each question had 5 options and 1 mark was awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer

RBI Grade B exams 2018: A total of 200 questions were asked and the candidates were given two hours to solve it. There were four sections – General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. All the sections except English Language were available bilingually, that is, both in English and in Hindi. Each question had 5 options and 1 mark was awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.

RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2018: Paper analysis

General Awareness

Most questions came from the current affairs – both national and international. It has to be noted that a number of questions totalling 21 came from banking. Other areas that were covered in this section were sports, business, science and technology, books and authors. About 4 questions came from the static portion of GK. It is also to be noted that maximum current affairs questions came from the events and happenings that occurred from May to July 2018. Rest of the questions from the dynamic section of GK came from the events and occurrences that took place in the last one year. Overall, the difficulty level of this section can be categorized as easy to moderate.

English Language

The section comprised 11 RC questions in total. There were two RC passages which had 4 and 7 questions in each passage. One RC passage was based on exchange rate and the second RC passage was on life events based. Most of the questions were inference-based and so, took a long time to figure out the answer. Other topics that came in the exam included sentence correction, statement connection, et al. No para jumble and close test questions came this time. Overall, the level of difficulty of the questions was moderate to difficult.

Quantitative Aptitude

There were 5 questions each based on wrong numbers in series and comparison of two quantities in this section. There were 10 questions on Data Interpretation which were split into two sets of 5 questions each. Apart from that, there were 10 quantitative aptitude questions which were lengthy, calculative and time-consuming.

Reasoning

This section comprised of 6 AR sets (puzzles) which were of moderate level in nature. Rest of the questions could have been attempted easily to maximise the score. No questions were there based on input-output. However, the overall section was quite time-consuming.

