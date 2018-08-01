RBI Grade B examination 2018: Call letter released at rbi.org.in, steps to download

RBI Grade B examination 2018: The examination will be conducted at various cities across the country on August 16 RBI Grade B examination 2018: The examination will be conducted at various cities across the country on August 16

RBI Grade B examination 2018: The call letters of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Grade B (General) recruitment exams have been released. All the candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card/ call letter from the official website, rbi.org.in. The examination will be conducted at various cities across the country on August 16.

RBI Grade B examination 2018: Steps to download call letter

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Reserve Bank, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and go to the “Opportunities@RBI” link

Step 3: Take your mouse over to the “Current Vacancies” tab on the top of the page and a drop-down list will appear. Select the “Call Letter” option from there.

Step 4: Click on the admission letter link for the Phase I exam for the post of Officers in Grade – B (General).

Step 5: Click on the “Admission Letter” link

Step 6: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your registration number as well as your password which is your date of birth. Enter the code as shown in the picture as well.

Step 7: Your admit card will be available when you click on “Login” or press “Enter”

The RBI holds regular recruitment tests for shortlisting eligible candidates for various posts within the bank. Candidates are selected through a written or online test and interview round. Only those candidates who are able to clear the written/online exam are called for the interview round.

