RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 released: Check steps to download

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of RBI Assistant. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download the Preliminary exam admit card from the official website — rbi.org.in.

As per the schedule, the preliminary exam for RBI Assistant is scheduled to take place on March 26 and 27, 2022.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official RBI website — rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘Recruitment related announcements’ under the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: A new page of ‘vacancies’ will open up.

Step 4: Hover on the ‘current vacancies’ tab to click on ‘call letters’.

Step 5: A new window will open; click on the link for preliminary exam admit card.

Step 6: Sign in using your registered credentials and security pin.

Step 7: The admit card for the RBI Assistant exam will be displayed on the screen. Download for future reference.

Candidates should make sure they carry their admit card to the exam centre, as the ones without a call letter will not be permitted to enter the exam centre. It is also advised to check all the personal and other details given in the admit card for any spelling or factual errors.

Those who qualify the preliminary round will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in May 2022.