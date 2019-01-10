NIACL AO admit card released: Download at newindia.co.in

NIACL AO admit card 2019: The New India Assurance company, a government of India undertaking, has activated the admit card link for the 312 administrative posts officers in scale I – generalist and specialists. The registration was closed on December 26. The candidates can visit the official website – newindia.co.in to download their exam hall ticket.The recruitment exam will be conducted in two phases. Phase one will be held on January 30 and the second exam will be conducted on March 2, 2019. While the first phase will be an objective type exam and the second phase will be both objective and descriptive.
NIACL AO admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download admit card’ link under the what’s new section
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘Download Call Letter and Information Handouts for Phase-I: AO-RE 2018’ link
Step 5: Enter your login details and click on submit
Step 6: Download the admit card
There will be three sections and 20 minutes will be given for each to answer. A total of 100 questions will be asked; 30 in English Language, 35 for both Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.