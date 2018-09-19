NABARD Development Assistant Prelims admit card released, download at nabard.org

NABARD Development Assistant Prelims admit card 2018: The prelims examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 29. (Image source: pixabay.com) NABARD Development Assistant Prelims admit card 2018: The prelims examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 29. (Image source: pixabay.com)

NABARD Development Assistant Prelims admit card 2018: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the prelims examination which is scheduled to be conducted on September 29 for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Grade A). All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website, nabard.org. Earlier, NABARD has invited applications for the 62 vacancies in the post of Development Assistant.

NABARD Development Assistant Prelims admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nabard.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter the required details, registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit Card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done through an interview which will be of maximum 100 marks.

Development Assistant: The selection will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and a main examination.

Pay Scale

Assistant Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,150 to Rs 55,600 per month.

Development Assistant:

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 14,650 to Rs 34,990 per month.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd