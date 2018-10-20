MPC members highlight upside risk to inflation: RBI minutes

(Express Photo by Pradip Das) (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has acknowledged the upside risk of rising headline inflation from high crude oil prices and a weak rupee, indicating potential hike in its key policy rate, Repo rate, in the coming months. According to the minutes of the MPC’s October meeting, released Friday, most committee members highlighted the upside risks to inflation while preferring to wait for greater clarity on price pressures. Five of six MPC members had voted for keeping rates on hold at 6.50 per cent. The panel also shifted its policy stance to calibrated tightening. “Recognising that inflation risks have been persistent, and to reaffirm the commitment to securing the mandated 4 per cent inflation target on a durable basis, it is apposite to change the stance of monetary policy from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’. Calibrated tightening means that in the current rate cycle, a cut in the policy repo rate is off the table, and we are not obliged to increase the rate at every policy meeting,” RBI Governor Urjit Patel said.

According to RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya, the likelihood of oil prices remaining elevated rules out a rate cut anytime soon. “Second round effects of the steep oil price rise can generalise causing inflation expectations to unhinge. Even if pass-through to pump prices is made less than one for one, inflation risk would generalise through fiscal slippage,” Acharya said.

“Given these factors, and given the flexible inflation-targeting mandate of the Monetary Policy Committee, it seems important to signal commitment to keeping to the mandate and move forward carefully at an appropriate time, allowing the economy to adjust to the past two back-to-back rate hikes while being vigilant of any emerging inflationary pressures,” he said.

MPC Member Chetan Ghate said: “What worries me on the pickup in growth is the dismal consumer confidence numbers, with consumer confidence in Q2 FY 18-19 worsening. Ideally, in a growing economy, the durability of growth is better sustained if it is supported by growing consumer confidence. Notwithstanding this, I continue to remain sanguine about current and medium term growth prospects as in the last policy.”

“Despite the two hikes in the policy rate in the last two policies, the data since August risks impairing our ability to keep headline inflation durably at 4 per cent. Given the strong possibility of the un-anchoring of inflationary expectations for the reasons given above, the appropriate “risk-management approach” would be to act now. We should not allow the commitment to the 4 per cent target to be flexible,” Ghate said.

“The headline inflation forecast 12 months ahead by the RBI is on a higher side according to me. This is also because the extent to which RBI has considered the impact of MSP revision on inflation is unrealistically high in my opinion,” MPC Member Ravindra Dholakia said.

“The growth forecast for the economy considering both the latest upside and downside risks has remained the same (7.4 per cent) as during the previous meeting of MPC when the MPC decided by a 5-1 majority vote to hike the policy rate pre-emptively by 25 bps,” he said. “Therefore, now there is no case for any hike in the policy rate this time. This is the time for a pause to allow the rate hikes to sink in the system…,” Dholakia said.

