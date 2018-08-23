Kerala floods: RBI Grade B exam rescheduled, check details here

Due to the widespread floods in the State of Kerala, attendance in some of the centres in Kerala was low. Due to the widespread floods in the State of Kerala, attendance in some of the centres in Kerala was low.

Reserve Bank of India will re-conduct Grade-B officers exam for candidates in Kerala who could not appear for the examination held on August 16 due to flood. In a notification, RBI has stated the date of Grade B officers test will be announced shortly once the logistic arrangements for the conduct of the examination are in place. The details of the examination will also be emailed to eligible candidates. The exam authority also mentioned that the candidates who have already appeared in the examination held on August 16 will not be eligible to appear again.

“Due to the widespread floods in the State of Kerala, attendance in some of the centres in Kerala was low. The Board has been receiving representations from aspirants requesting for an opportunity to appear at the examination in light of the conditions in the State,” said RBI in the note.



Moreover, the date for Phase-II / Paper – II and III exams that are scheduled to be held on September 6 and 7, 2018 will be revised and notified separately. All those candidates who appeared for the August 16 exam will have to wait to see their results as RBI will announce the marks of the selected candidates after the completion of the examination to be held in Kerala.

Candidates may keep themselves in readiness for appearing at the Phase-II / Paper – II & III examination at a short notice.

A total of 200 questions were asked in the August 16 exam and the candidates were given two hours to solve it. There were four sections – General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. All the sections except English Language were available bilingually, that is, both in English and in Hindi. Each question had 5 options and 1 mark was awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.

