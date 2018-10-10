Jammu and Kashmir Bank recruitment 2018: 1200 Banking Associate vacancies, application process begins October 24

Jammu and Kashmir Bank recruitment 2018: There are 1200 vacancies, and the online application process will begin from October 24 at the official website, jkbank.com Jammu and Kashmir Bank recruitment 2018: There are 1200 vacancies, and the online application process will begin from October 24 at the official website, jkbank.com

Jammu and Kashmir Bank recruitment 2018: Jammu and Kashmir Bank has released a notification inviting interested, eleigible candidates to apply for the posts of Bank Associates. There are 1200 vacancies, and the online application process will begin from October 24 at the official website, jkbank.com.

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree or post graduation degree with minimum 55 per cent of marks. The upper age limit of the general category candidates should not exceed 32 years, for SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen it is 35 years.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 1200

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree with minimum 55 per cent of marks.

Age Limit:

General category: The age of the candidates should not exceed 32 years as on October 1, 2018

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen: The candidates will get a relaxation of three years, the age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years as on October 1, 2018.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 13,075 as basics with other increments.

Examination pattern:

The candidates have to give a total 100 marks examination, comprising of 30 marks in English language, 35 marks in Numerical Ability, and 35 marks in Reasoning Ability.

Application fees:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while it is Rs 600 for Schedule Class (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), other categories.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, jkbank.com.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 24

Last date to submit online application: November 10, 2018.

