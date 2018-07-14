INDUSIND bank recruitment 2018: Apply before July 30, check details at indusind.com

INDUSIND bank recruitment 2018: The candidates will be hired for the Chennai office and will get a salary between Rs 9,000 to 15,000 per month INDUSIND bank recruitment 2018: The candidates will be hired for the Chennai office and will get a salary between Rs 9,000 to 15,000 per month

INDUSIND bank recruitment 2018: Indusind bank has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Secretarial officer, Dealer. The candidates will be hired for the Chennai office and will get a salary between Rs 9,000 to 15,000 per month.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 15

Post wise vacancy details

Secretarial Officer (Trainee)

Dealer (Stock Broking)

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification

The candidates have to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

Pay scale

The candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 9,000 to 15,000 per month

Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 30 years. The candidates age should be above 21 years.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

How to apply

The candidates have to send the duly filled applications to the address, as mentioned in the official notification.

Important date

The candidates have to submit the duly filled application form on or before July 30, 2018.

Job location

The candidates will be hired for the Chennai office of Indusind bank.

