INDUSIND bank recruitment 2018: Apply before July 30, check details at indusind.com

INDUSIND bank recruitment 2018: Indusind bank has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Secretarial officer, Dealer. The candidates will be hired for the Chennai office and will get a salary between Rs 9,000 to 15,000 per month.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 15
Post wise vacancy details
Secretarial Officer (Trainee)
Dealer (Stock Broking)
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification
The candidates have to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline
Pay scale
The candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 9,000 to 15,000 per month
Age limit
The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 30 years. The candidates age should be above 21 years.
Selection process
The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.
How to apply
The candidates have to send the duly filled applications to the address, as mentioned in the official notification.
Important date
The candidates have to submit the duly filled application form on or before July 30, 2018.
Job location
The candidates will be hired for the Chennai office of Indusind bank.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App